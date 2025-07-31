Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HEG jumps after Q1 PAT spurts 355% YoY to Rs 105 cr

HEG jumps after Q1 PAT spurts 355% YoY to Rs 105 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

HEG rallied 7.72% to Rs 575 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 354.99% to Rs 104.83 crore on 7.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 616.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 437.13% to Rs 127.46 crore in Q1 June 2025, compared with Rs 23.73 crore in Q1 June 2024.

Total expenses fell 2.72% to Rs 572.73 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 588.74 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 237.29 crore (up 2.65% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 31.07 crore (up 30.44% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 8.18 crore (down 3.42% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Meanwhile the companys board approved the expansion plan for the Graphite Electrodes and related products. It proposed the capacity addition of 15,000 TPA, over the current capacity stood at 1,00,000 TPA. The total investment for the expansion is approximately Rs 650 crore, to be funded though internal accruals and debt.

The rationale for the capacity addition includes structural change in the industry, boosting demand of electrodes and healthy payback.

HEG is India's leading graphite electrode manufacturer. It has one of the largest integrated graphite electrode plants in the world, processing sophisticated UHP (ultra high power) electrodes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

Dollar index hits 2-month top above 99 mark

Dollar index hits 2-month top above 99 mark

Board of SKM Egg Products Export (India) recommends final dividend

Board of SKM Egg Products Export (India) recommends final dividend

AXISCADES wins order worth Rs 79.82 cr from Bharat Electronics

AXISCADES wins order worth Rs 79.82 cr from Bharat Electronics

AXISCADES secures order worth Rs 151.8 cr from DRDO

AXISCADES secures order worth Rs 151.8 cr from DRDO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon