Dollar index hits 2-month top above 99 mark

Dollar index hits 2-month top above 99 mark

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

The dollar index is hovering at a two month high after the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to hold its benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 4.25%-4.5% at its July meeting on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a post-policy conference that the US central bank has "made no decisions" about a potential policy change in September, and it may take a bit to assess the effect of tariffs on consumer prices. Meanwhile, the greenback also drew support from stronger-than-expected US economic data that expanded at an annual rate of 3.0% for the April through June period. This was followed the 0.5% contraction in the first quarter and came in stronger than the expectation of 2.4%. Investors now await the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) this week for further cues. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.55, down marginally on the day.

 

Board of SKM Egg Products Export (India) recommends final dividend

AXISCADES wins order worth Rs 79.82 cr from Bharat Electronics

AXISCADES secures order worth Rs 151.8 cr from DRDO

AXISCADES secures an order of Rs 203 cr from DRDO

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

