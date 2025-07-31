Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES secures order worth Rs 151.8 cr from DRDO

AXISCADES secures order worth Rs 151.8 cr from DRDO

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
AXISCADES Technologies announced the execution of a development contract between Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), DRDO, Ministry of Defence and Mistral Solutions, an AXISCADES subsidiary company for the Development of S-Band Octal Digital Transmit and Receive Module (ODTRM) and Octal Digital Receive Module (ODRM). This order aggregating Rs 151.8 crore is awarded for prototype development and will be followed by a production order. The production quantity is for 500 numbers in 2-4 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AXISCADES secures an order of Rs 203 cr from DRDO

AXISCADES secures an order of Rs 203 cr from DRDO

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

INR slumps to new record low on Trump's tariff announcement

INR slumps to new record low on Trump's tariff announcement

Indus Towers declines after Q1 PAT falls nearly 10% YoY; macro tower counts stands at 2.51 lakh

Indus Towers declines after Q1 PAT falls nearly 10% YoY; macro tower counts stands at 2.51 lakh

Shilpa Medicare Ltd Falls 4.48%, BSE Healthcare index Drops 1.93%

Shilpa Medicare Ltd Falls 4.48%, BSE Healthcare index Drops 1.93%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon