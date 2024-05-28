Hemadri Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.09% to Rs 14.36 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.30% to Rs 55.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net Loss of Hemadri Cements reported to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.09% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.14.3619.1755.8668.37-25.77-51.49-18.87-29.34-3.91-8.49-10.93-18.51-4.39-9.01-12.81-20.46-2.51-3.84-10.93-15.29