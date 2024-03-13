Sensex (    %)
                             
Heritage Foods inaugurates UHT milk plant at Shamirpet, Hyderabad

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Heritage Foods announced the inauguration of the new Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk plant with latest SIG packaging technologies, at Sampanbole Village, Shamirpet Mandal, Medchal Dist., Telangana.
Incorporating a delectable array of offerings, the new plant will manufacture exciting flavours of Milkshakes, Flavoured Lassi, Rich Cold Coffee, Refreshing Buttermilk, Whey based Energy drink and UHT Milk. With SIG's fast and flexible filling system, the company will always be able to react quickly and efficiently to whatever trends are shaping the market.
The manufacturing facility will be able to produce nine different SKU's from 80 to 200ml to reach diverse consumer groups and cover a wide range of price points.
First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

