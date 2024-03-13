Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

L&amp;T wins order to build a 720-bed hospital for AIIMS Madurai

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai, Tamil Nadu under the PMSSY division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in this month. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
The scope of work includes construction of a 720-bed hospital, a 150-bed Infectious Diseases Block, a 30 bed AYUSH Block, a 150-seat medical college, a nursing college, a 750-seater auditorium, hostel, and residential facilities. The project is to be executed in 33 months.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The total built up area is 2.1 mn Sq. ft. The scope of work involves civil structure, finishes, MEP services and external development, including landscaping.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LTIMindtree appoints Vipul Chandra as CFO

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods shares rise

Larsen &amp; Toubro bags order for construction of residential towers in Thane

JG Chemicals slips on debut

Information Technology stocks edge higher

FMCG stocks edge higher

Shree Cement forays in to RMC business; acquires 5 operational plants in MMR

Infibeam set to become major payment gateway player for digital transactions in Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVETCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon