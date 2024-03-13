The Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai, Tamil Nadu under the PMSSY division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in this month. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The scope of work includes construction of a 720-bed hospital, a 150-bed Infectious Diseases Block, a 30 bed AYUSH Block, a 150-seat medical college, a nursing college, a 750-seater auditorium, hostel, and residential facilities. The project is to be executed in 33 months.

The total built up area is 2.1 mn Sq. ft. The scope of work involves civil structure, finishes, MEP services and external development, including landscaping.

