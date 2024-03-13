Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gokaldas Exports allots 27.31 lakh shares on preferential basis

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Towards cost of acquisition of Matrix Design & Industries
Gokaldas Exports has allotted 27,31,366 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each at a price of Rs 906.14 per equity share for an aggregate amount of Rs 247.50 crore to Matrix Clothing (MCPL) on preferential basis for a consideration other than cash, to discharge a portion of the consideration payable by the Company for acquiring 100% of the equity share capital of Matrix Design & Industries from MCPL.
Further, the company will be making a cash payment of Rs 75.56 crore subject to withholding tax towards remaining portion of the consideration payable to MCPL.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gokaldas Exports surges after signing deal to acquire Matrix Clothing; Q3 PAT at Rs 30 crore

Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit declines 25.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Gokaldas Exports completes acquisition of Coral Investments

Consumer goods shares rise

Dwarikesh Sugar edges higher after board OKs share buyback proposal

Best Agro Science receives registration for indigenous manufacturing of Fomesafen

Market at day's low; realty shares under pressure; VIX climbs 5.64%

Robust 4Q23 GDP growth figures to carry momentum into 1H24 for Indian economy

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ITC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon