Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 16.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 9616.68 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 33.27% to Rs 3744.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2809.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 37788.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34158.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 16.13% to Rs 935.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 805.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 9616.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8434.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.