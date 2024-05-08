Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PVR Inox announces opening of 7-screen multiplex at Koregaon Park, Pune

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
PVR Inox is opening of 7 screen multiplex KOPA Mall, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra. The cinema is equipped with ICE Theatres and a Premiere auditorium where modern splendor and redefining comfort meet cutting-edge cinema technologies such as 4K Laser projection, Dolby Atmos sound, and Next Generation 3D.
With this launch, PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1744 screens across 360 properties in 112 cities (India and Sri Lanka).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon