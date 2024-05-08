PVR Inox announces opening of 7-screen multiplex at Koregaon Park, Pune

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
PVR Inox is opening of 7 screen multiplex KOPA Mall, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra. The cinema is equipped with ICE Theatres and a Premiere auditorium where modern splendor and redefining comfort meet cutting-edge cinema technologies such as 4K Laser projection, Dolby Atmos sound, and Next Generation 3D.
With this launch, PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1744 screens across 360 properties in 112 cities (India and Sri Lanka).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:00 PM IST