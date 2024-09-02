Hero MotoCorp gains total sales rises 5% YoY in August

Hero MotoCorp advanced 2.23% to Rs 5,572.60 after the two-wheeler major's total motorcycle and scooter sales rose 4.84% to 512,360 units of in August 2024 as compared with sales of 488,717 units recorded in August 2023.

While the companys motorcycles sales grew by 5.76% to 478,215 units, scooters sales declined 6.53% to 34,145 units in August 2024 over August 2023.

During the period under review, sales of motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market aggregated to 492,263 units (up 4.08% YoY) while exports of the same was at 20,097units (up 27.44% YoY).