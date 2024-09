India's forex reserves jumped by USD 7.023 billion to touch a new high of USD 681.688 billion in the week ended August 23, the RBI said on Friday. The overall reserves had jumped by USD 4.546 billion to USD 674.664 billion in the previous reporting week. The previous all-time high for the overall reserves was recorded at USD 674.919 billion as on August 2.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News