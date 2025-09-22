Monday, September 22, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.53%, gains for five straight sessions

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.53%, gains for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5491, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.3% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% fall in NIFTY and a 2.02% fall in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5491, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25304.8. The Sensex is at 82459.38, down 0.2%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 8.44% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27219.55, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5474.5, up 1.37% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down 11.3% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% fall in NIFTY and a 2.02% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 23.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axis Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

Axis Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

Hexaware Tech expects no material impact from US visa fee changes

Hexaware Tech expects no material impact from US visa fee changes

Rossell Techsys hits record high after inking supply contract with Boeing

Rossell Techsys hits record high after inking supply contract with Boeing

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nifty below 25,300 level; media shares in demand

Nifty below 25,300 level; media shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon