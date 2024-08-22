Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.66%, up for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5372.6, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.01% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% jump in NIFTY and a 65.34% jump in the Nifty Auto. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5372.6, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has slipped around 2.56% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25586.75, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5385.05, up 1.63% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 82.01% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% jump in NIFTY and a 65.34% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.77 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News