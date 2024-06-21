Hester Biosciences Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

LGB Forge Ltd, Heubach Colorants India Ltd, Beekay Steel Industries Ltd and Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 June 2024.

Hester Biosciences Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 2498.6 at 21-Jun-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 886 shares in the past one month.

LGB Forge Ltd spiked 18.49% to Rs 14.61. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55773 shares in the past one month.

Heubach Colorants India Ltd surged 13.70% to Rs 532.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18760 shares in the past one month.

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd exploded 13.03% to Rs 810. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7873 shares in the past one month.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd rose 12.15% to Rs 775. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40341 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7166 shares in the past one month.

