JSW Infra hits record high after incorporating wholly owned subsidiary in Maharashtra

JSW Infrastructure gained 3.27% to Rs 312.70 after the firm said that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Port Logistics on 19 June 2024.

JSW Infra has incorporated JSW Port Logistics for actively exploring opportunities to expand its presence in logistics infrastructure facilities, warehousing, container freight stations, and related areas.

The company will hold 100% shares of JSW Port Logistics.

JSW Infrastructure a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.

On consolidated basis, JSW Infrastructure reported 9.84% rise in net profit to Rs 330.01 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 300.44 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 19.78% year on year to Rs 1096.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 20224.

The counter hit a life-time high at Rs 316.55 in todays intraday session.

The company incorporated JSW Port Logistics with authorized capital of 1 lakh comprising of 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 per share.