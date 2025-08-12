Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit rises 230.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit rises 230.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 21.54% to Rs 210.72 crore

Net profit of Heubach Colorants India rose 230.56% to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 210.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 173.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales210.72173.38 22 OPM %11.596.41 -PBDT27.9312.49 124 PBT22.986.94 231 NP17.095.17 231

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

