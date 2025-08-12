Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.19% to Rs 18.77 croreNet Loss of Affordable Robotic & Automation reported to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.19% to Rs 18.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.7719.19 -2 OPM %-11.03-32.20 -PBDT-3.18-7.17 56 PBT-3.69-7.46 51 NP-3.69-7.46 51
