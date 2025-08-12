Castle Traders consolidated net profit rises 31.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.32% to Rs 4.05 croreNet profit of Castle Traders rose 31.93% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.32% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.055.02 -19 OPM %-0.742.99 -PBDT-0.030.15 PL PBT-0.030.15 PL NP2.191.66 32
