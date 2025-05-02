Friday, May 02, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hexaware Technologies inaugurates new UK HQ in London

Hexaware Technologies inaugurates new UK HQ in London

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Hexaware Technologies inaugurated its new UK headquarters at Level 32, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London on 1st May 2025. The expansion follows Hexaware's 25% UK CAGR over the past five years, fueled by rising demand for IT Services and digital transformation. The new facility marks a strategic move to deepen local client engagement and gain access to the region's diverse talent pool.

The UK is Hexaware's second-largest global market. The new HQ will serve as a co-innovation center to collaborate with clients on exploring the art of the possible, leveraging Hexaware's Center of Excellence in AI, data management, digital engineering, and cybersecurity. It will serve clients across key industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and consumer, travel and hospitality, and high-tech and professional services.

 

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

