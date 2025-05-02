Friday, May 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Agrovet Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Phoenix Mills Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Indus Towers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 May 2025.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd crashed 11.75% to Rs 680.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21722 shares in the past one month.

 

Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 7.66% to Rs 1536.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44449 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14372 shares in the past one month.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd tumbled 7.45% to Rs 1042.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4204 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd slipped 6.73% to Rs 2319.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd corrected 6.71% to Rs 380.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

