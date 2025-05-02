Friday, May 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Ticagrelor Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Ticagrelor Tablets

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Ticagrelor Tablets, 90 mg and tentative approval for Ticagrelor Tablets, 60 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Brilinta Tablets, 60 mg and 90 mg, of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP (AstraZeneca).

Ticagrelor tablets are indicated for: i) to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death, myocardial infarction (MI), and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) or a history of MI. For at least the first 12 months following ACS, it is superior to clopidogrel. Ticagrelor tablets also reduces the risk of stent thrombosis in patients who have been stented for treatment of ACS. ii) to reduce the risk of a first MI or stroke in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) at high risk for such events, and iii) to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with acute ischemic stroke (NIH Stroke Scale score <5) or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA).

 

For Ticagrelor Tablets, 90 mg, Alembic was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification.

Ticagrelor Tablets, 90 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 1,062 million for twelve months ending March 2025 according to IQVIA. Ticagrelor Tablets, 60 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 242 million for twelve months ending March 2025 according to IQVIA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Latent View appoints director

Board of Latent View appoints director

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Ticagrelor tablets

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Ticagrelor tablets

Ami Organics jumps after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 627 cr

Ami Organics jumps after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 627 cr

Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 18.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 18.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon