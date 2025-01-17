Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL gains on bagging Rs 2,501-cr order from BSNL

HFCL gains on bagging Rs 2,501-cr order from BSNL

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

HFCL advanced 2.93% to Rs 105.40 after the company secured an advance work order (AWO) of approximately Rs 2,501.30 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) to construct middle mile network in Punjab.

The project involves the design, supply, construction, installation, upgrade, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network for BharatNet Phase III in the Punjab Telecom Circle.

The contract will be executed under the design, build, operate, and maintain (DBOM) model, with the construction phase slated for completion in three years.

Following that, a 10-year maintenance contract will be in place, with operational expenditure (OPEX) set at 5.5% per annum of CAPEX for the first five years and 6.5% per annum for the next five years.

 

The total consideration includes Rs 1,244.61 crore for capital expenditure (capex), Rs 746.76 crore for the newly-constructed network's opex, and Rs 509.94 crore for the opex of the existing network.

HFCL is a leading technology company specializing in digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments. With its strong R&D expertise and global system integration services, HFCL offers innovative solutions like 5G RAN, 5G Transport, Wi-Fi, and defense electronics. The company has manufacturing plants in India and a global customer base, committed to quality and environmental sustainability.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 4.50% to Rs 73 crore on a 1.61% decline in revenue to Rs 1094 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jubilant Pharmova's Salisbury-based facility gets five observations from US FDA

Jubilant Pharmova's Salisbury-based facility gets five observations from US FDA

RIL gains after Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY

RIL gains after Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY

Ramco Systems Ltd Slides 5.6%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.04%

Ramco Systems Ltd Slides 5.6%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.04%

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Surges 4.8%, BSE Energy index Gains 1.69%

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Surges 4.8%, BSE Energy index Gains 1.69%

Barometers tumble in early trade; breadth negative

Barometers tumble in early trade; breadth negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentSaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon