Monday, February 16, 2026 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL secures $4.67 million export order for optical fiber cables

HFCL secures $4.67 million export order for optical fiber cables

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

HFCL has announced that it has secured an export order worth approximately $4.67 million (around Rs 42.34 crore) from a reputed international customer for the supply of optical fiber cables.

According to a regulatory filing, the order entails the supply of optical fiber cables in line with customer specifications. The contract is scheduled to be executed by May 2026.

The company clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. It also confirmed that the contract does not fall under the category of related-party transactions, in line with regulatory norms.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

 

The company reported a 41.04% jump in consolidated profit to Rs 102.37 crore on a 19.65% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,210.79 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Keystone Realtors wins Om Nagar CHS redevelopment in Andheri, Mumbai

Keystone Realtors wins Om Nagar CHS redevelopment in Andheri, Mumbai

Aye Finance lists at par; slips below IPO price

Aye Finance lists at par; slips below IPO price

Natco Pharma soars as CDSCO clears diabetes drug Semaglutide

Natco Pharma soars as CDSCO clears diabetes drug Semaglutide

Fractal Analytics is off to a flat start

Fractal Analytics is off to a flat start

Nifty above 25,500 level; realty shares advance

Nifty above 25,500 level; realty shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stocks PicksIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast