HFCL secures $4.67 million export order for optical fiber cables

HFCL has announced that it has secured an export order worth approximately $4.67 million (around Rs 42.34 crore) from a reputed international customer for the supply of optical fiber cables.

According to a regulatory filing, the order entails the supply of optical fiber cables in line with customer specifications. The contract is scheduled to be executed by May 2026.

The company clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. It also confirmed that the contract does not fall under the category of related-party transactions, in line with regulatory norms.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

The company reported a 41.04% jump in consolidated profit to Rs 102.37 crore on a 19.65% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,210.79 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News