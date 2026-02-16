Keystone Realtors wins Om Nagar CHS redevelopment in Andheri, Mumbai

Keystone Realtors said it has been appointed as the developer for the landmark redevelopment of Om Nagar Co-operative Housing Society Federation in Andheri (East), Mumbai.

The project entails the redevelopment of eight housing societies spread across a strategically located land parcel admeasuring approximately 20,569.90 square metres. Upon completion, the project will rehouse 637 existing members across the societies.

The redevelopment is expected to unlock a free sale potential of around 5 lakh sq ft of RERA carpet area, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 1,775 crore, according to the company.

The addition strengthens Rustomjees footprint in Mumbais high-growth western suburbs and aligns with its strategy of building a diversified portfolio across ticket sizes and micro-markets. The project is also in line with the developers focus on creating gated communities and integrated lifestyle offerings through large-format redevelopment initiatives.

With this project, the company has further augmented its development pipeline for the current financial year, continuing its momentum of adding strategically located redevelopment projects in key urban clusters.

Boman Irani, chairman and MD, Keystone Realtors, commented, We are pleased to have been selected as the preferred Developer for the Om Nagar redevelopment project in Andheri (East), which represents an important addition to Rustomjees growing redevelopment portfolio. With a GDV of nearly Rs. 1,775 Crores and a significant development footprint, this project exemplifies our focus on scale, location, and value creation.

This project underscores the confidence placed in our ability to execute large-scale, complex urban redevelopment assignments and deliver well-planned communities. The Company is increasing its focus on large society redevelopment, and this project further enhances our presence in a strategically important suburban market. We believe that urban redevelopment is not just about creating real estate, but about revitalizing communities and transforming the way people live in the city. We remain focused on disciplined execution and value creation as we continue to strengthen our project pipeline and pursue sustainable long-term growth.

Keystone Realtors is one of the prominent real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The companys consolidated net profit fell 77.57% to Rs 3.38 crore on 42.64% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 266.17 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Shares of Keystone Realtors fell 5.07% to Rs 466.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News