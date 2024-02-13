HFCL wins order of Rs 141 cr from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Under this Win, the Company will offer product and services to BSNL crucial for supporting their 4G network. This network upgrade is poised to provide latest technology yet cost effective backhauling solutions of BSNL's 4G network and lay the foundation for 5G capabilities.

HFCL has secured a purchase order aggregating to Rs 141 crore (Capex Rs 119 crore + AMC Rs 22 crore) for supply of indigenously designed and manufactured Unlicensed Band Radios (UBRs) and other associated services to Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL). This order is part of the Advance Purchase Order worth Rs 179 crore issued by BSNL to the Company. The balance order of Rs 38 crore is expected to be released on completion of supply against the current Purchase Order.