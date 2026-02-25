HG Infra rises after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 1,582-cr NHAI project

H.G. Infra Engineering rose 2.17% to Rs 582.25 after the company said it has been declared the lowest bidder (L1) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a road project in Odisha under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The project involves construction from Gobindpur (NH-55) to Tangi near Bandola Toll Plaza (NH-16), covering a length of 40.33 km in Odisha under NH(O).

The estimated project cost is Rs 1,827.33 crore, while HG Infras bid stands at Rs 1,582.11 crore, excluding applicable GST. The project is to be completed within 910 days. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity.

The company stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority. It further clarified that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

H.G. Infra Engineering is an Indian road infrastructure company engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers, and other infrastructure contract works.

The company reported an 18.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 94.28 crore on a 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,421.16 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

