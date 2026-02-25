Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AXISCADES signs agreement with Embassy of France

For enhancing India's capability in space situational awareness

AXISCADES Technologies signed an agreement at the Embassy of France, New Delhi in the presence of Elnore Caroit, Minister Delegate to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, as a part of the delegation of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, to India, for enhancing India's capability in Space Situational Awareness.

