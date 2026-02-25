AXISCADES signs agreement with Embassy of France
For enhancing India's capability in space situational awareness
AXISCADES Technologies signed an agreement at the Embassy of France, New Delhi in the presence of Elnore Caroit, Minister Delegate to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, as a part of the delegation of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, to India, for enhancing India's capability in Space Situational Awareness.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 10:06 AM IST