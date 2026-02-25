Vedanta Ltd Surges 1.98%

Vedanta Ltd has added 3.62% over last one month compared to 6.06% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.22% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd gained 1.98% today to trade at Rs 709.2. The BSE Metal index is up 0.77% to quote at 40172.06. The index is up 6.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd increased 1.91% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 1.32% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 43.04 % over last one year compared to the 10.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 3.62% over last one month compared to 6.06% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.22% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 49763 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 770 on 29 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 362.2 on 07 Apr 2025.

