Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.16% to Rs 0.45 croreNet loss of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.16% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.450.31 45 OPM %22.2293.55 -PBDT-0.080.32 PL PBT-0.080.32 PL NP-0.130.32 PL
