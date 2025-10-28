Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 44.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.56% to Rs 5026.19 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 44.95% to Rs 564.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 389.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 5026.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4465.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5026.194465.15 13 OPM %59.9259.03 -PBDT852.66601.63 42 PBT758.73522.96 45 NP564.48389.42 45
