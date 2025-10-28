Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 129.31% to Rs 168.27 croreNet Loss of Sakthi Sugars reported to Rs 23.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 28.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 129.31% to Rs 168.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales168.2773.38 129 OPM %-0.20-30.36 -PBDT-22.52-38.76 42 PBT-32.08-48.06 33 NP-23.06-28.98 20
