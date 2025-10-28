Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Sales rise 129.31% to Rs 168.27 crore

Net Loss of Sakthi Sugars reported to Rs 23.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 28.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 129.31% to Rs 168.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales168.2773.38 129 OPM %-0.20-30.36 -PBDT-22.52-38.76 42 PBT-32.08-48.06 33 NP-23.06-28.98 20

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

