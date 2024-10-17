Business Standard
Hi-Tech Pipes commissions 5 MW captive green power utilization

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Hi-Tech Pipes announced the commencement of 5 MW of captive green power utilization, sourced from its rooftop solar installation and open access agreements. This strategic move enhances the company's commitment to sustainability and reinforces its leadership in environmentally responsible manufacturing.

The initiative prominently features 3 MW sourced through Group Captive open access Solar Project, complemented by a newly established 1 MW rooftop solar plant at its Sanand Unit II Phase 1, enabling the company to harness renewable energy directly on-site. With this latest development, Hi-Tech Pipes' total solar power consumption has reached 13.5 MW, positioning the company to achieve significant reductions in energy costs while making notable strides toward its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives.

The Government of India has taken the mission for zero carbon emissions by 2070, with a target of reducing emissions by 30% to 35% by 2030. To achieve this mission, the government is promoting the generation of green power through solar and wind energy, along with other environmentally friendly measures. Hi-Tech Pipes is proud to align its initiatives with this national vision.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

