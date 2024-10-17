Tata Power receives LoI from REC to acquire transmission project (ERES-XXXIX)

The Project SPV ERES-XXXIX would be developed on Build-Own-Operate Transfer basis, to provide transmission service for 35 years from the Scheduled Date of Commercial Operation (SCOD) on 31 December 2027.
The scope of project involves constructing 2 x 1500 MVA, 765/ 400 kV GIS substation at Gopalpur with associated bays at Angul and Gopalpur (OPTCL), ~190 km of 765 kV double circuit transmission line from existing Angul substation of PGCIL to the proposed 765 kV GIS substation at Gopalpur and ~12 km of 400 kV line from upcoming OPTCL substation at Gopalpur to the proposed 765 kV GIS substation at Gopalpur.
The award is placed on the Company for a period of 35 years.
The annual transmission charges would be Rs 289.729 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content