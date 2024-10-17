Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy gains post inking 25-yr PPA with GUVNL for 192 MW hybrid capacity

JSW Energy gains post inking 25-yr PPA with GUVNL for 192 MW hybrid capacity

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

JSW Energy advanced 1.10% to Rs 696.80 after the company announced the signing of a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for STU-connected 192 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.

"This marks the companys first PPA for a wind-solar hybrid capacity, the Mumbai-based entity said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 3.27 per kWh. The project is expected to be commissioned within 24 months and will be connected to the state transmission utility (STU) in Gujarat.

 

The company currently has a project pipeline capacity of 8.3 GW with PPA signed for 3.2 GW.

JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW comprising of 7.7 GW operational, 2.1 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 8.3 GW. The company also has 16.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project.

JSW Energy is the power utility arm of the JSW Group. The company has its presence in power generation, power transmission, mining and power trading across multiple states.

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto Ltd Slides 7.64%, BSE Auto index Shed 1.85%

Bajaj Auto Ltd Slides 7.64%, BSE Auto index Shed 1.85%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spurts 3.79%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spurts 3.79%

JSW Energy signs its first hybrid PPA with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

JSW Energy signs its first hybrid PPA with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Shares of Vintage Coffee & Beverages lists on Main Board of NSE

Shares of Vintage Coffee & Beverages lists on Main Board of NSE

Positive global signals may support Indian shares

Positive global signals may support Indian shares

The power generation companys consolidated net profit jumped 79.99% to Rs 521.76 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 289.88 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell by 1.65% YoY to Rs 2,879.46 crore June 2024 quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 pts, at 81,350; Nifty at 24,900; Bajaj Auto sheds 7%

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

LIVE news updates: CJI DY Chandrachud formally recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as successor

India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Rohit wins toss, elects to bat first

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED conducts multi-city raids in Gujarat in money laundering, GST fraud case

Trai to provide clarity on licensing regime for OTTs by Aug-end: Officials

Trai pushes for OTT app regulation: Why WhatsApp and Telegram are in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon