Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS partners with Council of Europe Development Bank to modernize reconciliation operations

TCS partners with Council of Europe Development Bank to modernize reconciliation operations

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic partnership with the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) to modernize the bank's operations and enhance efficiency through advanced automation.

As part of the collaboration, TCS will deploy TCS BaNCS for Reconciliations to help the CEB streamline complex financial transactions and automate key reconciliation processes using artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

With the implementation of TCS BaNCS for Reconciliations, the CEB will be able to automate the entire reconciliation lifecyclefrom transaction matching and exception handling to investigation and reporting. The product will provide real-time visibility and greater transparency while reducing manual effort and turnaround times. Its integration with the banks core systems will allow better control and faster daily reconciliations. The bank will also be equipped with tools to automate critical tasks such as file loading, extraction of PDF statements, and reconciliation of unmatched entries.

 

Headquartered in Paris, the Council of Europe Development Bank is a social development institution that supports social inclusion projects across 43 member states. Its financing activities span sectors such as education, healthcare, and affordable housing, with a focus on serving vulnerable communities. With billions of euros in loans under management, the CEB requires robust, scalable technology to handle increasing volumes of financial transactions.

TCS BaNCS for Reconciliations is an intelligent, centralized, and scalable product that helps banks manage reconciliations end-to-end. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, it enhances accuracy and automates key processes such as transaction matching, exception handling, and case management. The product is highly scalable and reliable, making it suitable for banks handling large volumes of transactions. It features a cognitive reconciliation engine, enhanced pre-processing capabilities, online archiving, API integration, and mobile support, and is available for both on-premises and cloud deployment.

The product combines a modern user interface, smart dashboards, and real-time data processing to help banks manage unreconciled transactions more efficiently. Its flexible, intelligent design enables seamless automation across systems without the need for manual checks or intervention, helping reduce errors, speed up operations, and lower processing costs. Built to meet global standards like SWIFT ISO 20022, the platform ensures compliance while minimizing delays and exceptions.

Also Read

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

Indians evacuated from Tehran as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025: View age limit and how to apply online

Hindustan Zinc

Why did Vedanta's subsidiary Hindustan Zinc shares drop 3% in trade?

Iran, Iran flag

LIVE news updates: Indian nationals in Tehran urged to move to safer areas

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts; Nifty below 24,900; Vishal Mega Mart drops 7%

Stefano Michelangeli, head of finance and risk systems at the CEB, said, The CEB has a clear mandate to enhance social development among its member countries by leveraging technology. A reliable, robust and secure reconciliations solution has been key to this vision. Automation in reconciliation with high STP (straight-through processes) is central to ensuring error-free operations for institutions such as ours. With TCS BaNCS for Reconciliations, we will be able to eliminate manual reconciliations processing and reporting for transparent, auditable outcomes, especially for high-value transactions. By improving the overall efficiency of operations, we can deliver on our larger vision of enhancing economic growth in the countries we service in line with our Strategic Framework 2023-2027.

Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, global head, financial solutions, TCS, said, We are happy to partner with an organization like the CEB and support its strategic goal of improving social and economic development in its member states. With the deployment of TCS BaNCS, the CEB will be able to gain significant efficiency in operations, which gives the bank the ability to operate on a higher scale. We continue to invest in products to help our clients enhance efficiency, improve customer experience and be future-ready.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

On a consolidated basis, TCS reported a 1.26% decline in net profit to Rs 12,224 crore while revenue from operations rose 0.79% to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The counter rose 0.20% to Rs 3,502.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Macrotech Developers gains after rebranding as Lodha Developers

Macrotech Developers gains after rebranding as Lodha Developers

RBI issues draft norms on rupee interest rate derivatives

RBI issues draft norms on rupee interest rate derivatives

Tanla Platforms approves buyback

Tanla Platforms approves buyback

Everest Industries Managing Director resigns

Everest Industries Managing Director resigns

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayAgniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon