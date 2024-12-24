Business Standard

Afcons wins Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise Award 2024

Afcons wins Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise Award 2024

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure has been announced as the winner of the Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) Award 2024 for the 7th consecutive year, both at the Global and India levels. This recognition highlights Afcons' commitment to innovation and excellence in knowledge management. This award is given by the International Global MIKE Study Group, comprising world experts in effective knowledge management and innovative practices.

Afcons continues to be the only company in the infrastructure sector, globally, to be consistently recognised for its progress in harnessing knowledge assets as a key competitive differentiator. The company has won MIKE awards at both the India and Global levels from 2018 to 2024. Previously, Afcons was awarded the Most Admired Knowledge Enterprise (MAKE) award in 2016 and 2017 at three levels - India, Asia, and Global.

 

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

