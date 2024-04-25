Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 51.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 1176.95 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 90.19% to Rs 410.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 215.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 4184.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4171.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 51.01% to Rs 115.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 1176.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1028.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1176.951028.904184.894171.8415.2512.2015.419.57178.34122.91623.72361.10165.73110.59573.86310.25115.1676.26410.77215.98