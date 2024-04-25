Himadri Speciality Chemical standalone net profit rises 49.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 1176.95 croreNet profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 49.39% to Rs 114.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 1176.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1028.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.78% to Rs 411.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 207.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 4184.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4171.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content