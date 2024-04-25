Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 4.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.56% to Rs 69.47 croreNet profit of Wendt India rose 4.61% to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 69.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.15% to Rs 40.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 224.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 207.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content