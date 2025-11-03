Monday, November 03, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers commences commercial production at its Sinnar unit

Hind Rectifiers commences commercial production at its Sinnar unit

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Hind Rectifiers announced that commercial production at its Sinnar facility have now commenced from 3 November 2025. The plant is established for manufacturing Continuously Transposed Conductors (CTC), Enamelled Paper Insulated Copper Conductors (EPICC) and Paper Insulated Copper Conductors (PICC).

This will help to enhance operational efficiency by streamlining the supply chain, reducing dependence on external vendors, ensuring timely delivery of products, strengthening the Company's business, optimising cost, and improving margins.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries signs MoUs with European client

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries signs MoUs with European client

Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel relaunch China holidays for Indians

Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel relaunch China holidays for Indians

Nifty trades above 25,750 mark; realty shares rally

Nifty trades above 25,750 mark; realty shares rally

Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with Holtec International's Asia arm

Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with Holtec International's Asia arm

Tata Capital partners with Green Climate Fund

Tata Capital partners with Green Climate Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon