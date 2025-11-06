Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 5.17%

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 2.67% over last one month compared to 2.82% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.94% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 5.17% today to trade at Rs 788. The BSE Metal index is down 0.51% to quote at 34585.5. The index is up 2.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd decreased 0.9% and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd lost 0.5% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 7.65 % over last one year compared to the 3.9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 2.67% over last one month compared to 2.82% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.94% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 40445 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 863.8 on 30 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 546.25 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

