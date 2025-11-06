Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Force Motors jumps as domestic sales climb 35% YoY in October 2025

Force Motors jumps as domestic sales climb 35% YoY in October 2025

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Force Motors added 1.37% to Rs 18,552.90 after its domestic sales jumped 35.36% to 2,710 units in October 2025, as against 2,002 units sold in October 2024.

The companys exports declined 13.19% to 125 units in October 2025 compared to 144 units in the same period last year.

The combined domestic and export sales for the month stood at 2,835 units, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 32.11%.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

 

The company reported a 52.39% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.36 crore on a 21.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,297.25 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

