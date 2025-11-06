Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Spurts 7.11%

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Spurts 7.11%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd has added 9.44% over last one month compared to 4.43% gain in BSE Energy index and 1.94% rise in the SENSEX

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd gained 7.11% today to trade at Rs 594. The BSE Energy index is up 0.56% to quote at 12118.13. The index is up 4.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd increased 4.14% and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd added 3.82% on the day. The BSE Energy index went up 1.88 % over last one year compared to the 3.9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd has added 9.44% over last one month compared to 4.43% gain in BSE Energy index and 1.94% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2409 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 968.95 on 05 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 474.65 on 09 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Force Motors jumps as domestic sales climb 35% YoY in October 2025

Force Motors jumps as domestic sales climb 35% YoY in October 2025

RateGain completes acquisition of Sojern

RateGain completes acquisition of Sojern

Inox Wind secures new orders of Rs 229 MW

Inox Wind secures new orders of Rs 229 MW

Barometers drift higher; breadth negative

Barometers drift higher; breadth negative

Arihant Foundations acquires land parcels in CBD, Chennai

Arihant Foundations acquires land parcels in CBD, Chennai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon