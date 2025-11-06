Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inox Wind secures new orders of Rs 229 MW

Inox Wind secures new orders of Rs 229 MW

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Inox Wind (IWL) has secured new orders aggregating to 229 MW, further strengthening its growing project pipeline and reinforcing its position as a preferred partner for renewable energy developers.

The company has received a 160 MW order (112 MW firm order with an option to extend by an additional 48 MW) from a leading Indian IPP player for the supply of its 3.3 MW wind turbine generators, for projects being developed by the customer across multiple sites. The order also includes limited-scope EPC services and multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) post commissioning.

Additionally, Inox Wind has bagged a repeat order for 69 MW from another leading renewable energy player, which is a member of a large global clean energy company, for a project in Maharashtra. This order follows a 153 MW order received earlier in March 2025 from the same customer, reflecting the growing relationship and trust built in a short period.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

