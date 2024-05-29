Hindprakash Industries consolidated net profit declines 86.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.75% to Rs 26.76 croreNet profit of Hindprakash Industries declined 86.26% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.75% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.25% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 99.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content