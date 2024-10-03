Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hinduja Global Solutions opens new CX hub in Cape Town, South Africa

Hinduja Global Solutions opens new CX hub in Cape Town, South Africa

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Hinduja Global Solutions announced the opening of a new customer experience (CX) hub in South Africa to support both new and existing customers.

Located in Cape Town's Woodstock neighborhood with good proximity to airports, hotels, and public transport, the new CX hub opens several permanent leadership and frontline positions to help support U.S., UK, and Australian clients in any industry. HGS expects to hire over 400 employees locally across voice and non-voice customer experience roles as well as corporate support functions by March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 900pts at 83,400, Nifty down 250pts at 25,500; Eicher down 4%

ipo market listing share market

KRN Heat Exchanger shares make bumper debut; what should investors do?

Jagdish Tytler, Jagdish, Tytler

LIVE news: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler to face trial for 'murder' during 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Nuh on last day of campaigning

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Weakened but still strong Typhoon Krathon hits Taiwan, two people dead

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon