Hinduja Global Solutions opens new CX hub in Cape Town, South Africa

Hinduja Global Solutions announced the opening of a new customer experience (CX) hub in South Africa to support both new and existing customers.
Located in Cape Town's Woodstock neighborhood with good proximity to airports, hotels, and public transport, the new CX hub opens several permanent leadership and frontline positions to help support U.S., UK, and Australian clients in any industry. HGS expects to hire over 400 employees locally across voice and non-voice customer experience roles as well as corporate support functions by March 2025.
