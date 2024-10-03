Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel Ltd Spikes 1.87%

JSW Steel Ltd Spikes 1.87%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

JSW Steel Ltd has added 12.45% over last one month compared to 8.98% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd rose 1.87% today to trade at Rs 1046.9. The BSE Metal index is up 0.33% to quote at 34746.69. The index is up 8.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 1.33% and NMDC Ltd added 0.35% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 53.95 % over last one year compared to the 27.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

JSW Steel Ltd has added 12.45% over last one month compared to 8.98% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26159 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 87635 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1059.95 on 03 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 723.15 on 01 Nov 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 550pts at 83,700, Nifty down 170pts at 25,600; Auto top drag

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Full schedule, format, live time, streaming

sebi

Brokers to offer UPI-based trading or 3-in-1 account to investors by Feb 1

Jagdish Tytler, Jagdish, Tytler

LIVE news: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler to face trial for 'murder' during 1984 anti-Sikh riots

china Flag, China

China's CO2 emissions may fall by a third by 2035 with new UN targets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon