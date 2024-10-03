Business Standard
Eicher Motors Ltd Falls 3.14%, BSE Auto index Drops 2.14%

Eicher Motors Ltd Falls 3.14%, BSE Auto index Drops 2.14%

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Eicher Motors Ltd lost 3.14% today to trade at Rs 4815.15. The BSE Auto index is down 2.14% to quote at 59926.42. The index is up 1.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Motor Company Ltd decreased 2.94% and Apollo Tyres Ltd lost 2.56% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 67.45 % over last one year compared to the 27.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Eicher Motors Ltd has lost 1.08% over last one month compared to 1.83% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1810 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10888 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5104.5 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3272.35 on 01 Nov 2023.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

