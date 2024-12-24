Business Standard

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd and Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 December 2024.

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd and Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 December 2024.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd tumbled 5.18% to Rs 38.81 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Indo Count Industries Ltd crashed 4.08% to Rs 331.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32357 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47739 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd lost 4.04% to Rs 923.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45095 shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd plummeted 3.66% to Rs 73. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd fell 3.53% to Rs 958.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1881 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7763 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Newgen Software Tech bags $2.27 Mn order from international client

Newgen Software Tech bags $2.27 Mn order from international client

Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares fall

Power shares fall

Power shares fall

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

