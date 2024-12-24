Business Standard

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Linc Ltd, Mishtann Foods Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd and Sambhaav Media Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 December 2024.

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd lost 12.67% to Rs 47.57 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Linc Ltd crashed 7.43% to Rs 163.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8692 shares in the past one month.

 

Mishtann Foods Ltd tumbled 7.19% to Rs 6.97. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 197.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 204.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd dropped 6.21% to Rs 131.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24930 shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd slipped 5.93% to Rs 8.41. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Newgen Software Tech bags $2.27 Mn order from international client

Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Consumer Durables shares fall

Power shares fall

Metal stocks edge lower

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

